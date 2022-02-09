PHUKET TEST & GO

Ayara Kamala Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.4
rating with
834 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Ayara Kamala Resort - Image 0
Ayara Kamala Resort - Image 1
Ayara Kamala Resort - Image 2
Ayara Kamala Resort - Image 3
Ayara Kamala Resort - Image 4
Ayara Kamala Resort - Image 5
+37 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Right on the waters of the Kamala Bay, Ayara Kamala Resort leaves one speechless and smiling with delight. The contemporary Thai architecture complements its natural surroundings, or some might say enhances. Each well-designed room offers modern comfort with all the amenities you’d expect to find. Also make sure to ask for a private pool villa or a deluxe room with a Jacuzzi. A brand new tennis court, cardiovascular exercise room, and spa with a treatment center are available at a small cost. At night, take your loved one for a candlelit dinner overlooking the amazing Andaman Sea sunset. Each and every dish is prepared specially by the hotel’s professional chef. This wonderful hotel, with crystal-blue ocean waters below, will leave you feeling refreshed and excited to be part of an unforgettable experience.

Address / Map

22/10 Moo 6, Kathu, Kamala, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

