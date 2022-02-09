PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Awana Villa Resort Yaonoi - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
9.1
rating with
29 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Awana Villa Resort Yaonoi in Ko Yao Noi provides adults-only accommodation with an outdoor swimming pool, a bar and a garden. An indoor swimming pool and a car rental service are available for guests. Free private parking is available and the resort also features bike hire for guests who want to explore the surrounding area. The rooms at the resort are fitted with a seating area, a flat-screen TV with satellite channels and a private bathroom with a hairdryer and a shower. Awana Villa Resort Yaonoi provides some rooms with pool views, and rooms have a patio. All rooms will provide guests with a fridge. The accommodation offers a à la carte or American breakfast. Awana Villa Resort Yaonoi offers a terrace. Guests at the resort will be able to enjoy activities in and around Ko Yao Noi, like cycling. Patong Beach is 40 km from Awana Villa Resort Yaonoi, while Phi Phi Don is 46 km from the property. The nearest airport is Phuket International Airport, 23 km from the accommodation.

Address / Map

69/9 Moo 6 T. kohyaonoi A.kohyao Phang Nga, Koh Yao Noi, Phuket, Thailand, 82160

