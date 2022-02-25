PHUKET TEST & GO

Avista Hideaway Phuket Patong MGallery by Sofitel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.6
rating with
2431 reviews
Updated on February 25, 2022
Avista Hideaway Phuket Patong MGallery by Sofitel - Image 0
Avista Hideaway Phuket Patong MGallery by Sofitel - Image 1
Avista Hideaway Phuket Patong MGallery by Sofitel - Image 2
Avista Hideaway Phuket Patong MGallery by Sofitel - Image 3
Avista Hideaway Phuket Patong MGallery by Sofitel - Image 4
Avista Hideaway Phuket Patong MGallery by Sofitel - Image 5
+49 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated close to Patong, Avista Hideaway Phuket Patong MGallery by Sofitel is the perfect place to experience Phuket and its surroundings like Patong Beach and Paradise Beach. Only 2 kilometers away, this 5-star hotel offers easy access to Patong Beach with the shuttle service provided at no additional charge. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Bangla Road's entertainment, Simon Cabaret, golf courses, and beaches. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Avista Hideaway Phuket Patong MGallery by Sofitel is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Top features of the hotel include a concierge, elevator, poolside bar, Wi-Fi in public areas, and a smoking area. Experience high quality room facilities which include a coffee/tea maker, hairdryer, shared bathroom, television, and laptop safe box to help you recharge after a long day. Recreational facilities available at the hotel include a steam room, games room, fitness center, massage treatments, and Jacuzzi. Avista Hideaway Phuket Patong MGallery by Sofitel is a smart choice for travelers to Phuket, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Avista Hideaway Phuket Patong MGallery by Sofitel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Avista Hideaway Phuket Patong MGallery by Sofitel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

39 9 MUEN NGEM ROAD, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

Partner Hotels

Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

The Crest Resort And Pool Villas
8.2
rating with
1536 reviews
From ฿-1
Absolute Twin Sands Resort and Spa
6.9
rating with
5 reviews
From ฿-1
Amari Phuket
8.9
rating with
1962 reviews
From ฿-1
Seaview Patong Hotel
7.8
rating with
640 reviews
From ฿-1
Fishermen’s Harbour Urban Resort
8
rating with
536 reviews
From ฿-1
Sea Pearl Beach Resort
8.8
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
Ramaburin Resort
8.1
rating with
715 reviews
From ฿-1
Patong Merlin Hotel
7.9
rating with
541 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU