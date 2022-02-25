Avista Hideaway Phuket Patong MGallery by Sofitel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Situated close to Patong, Avista Hideaway Phuket Patong MGallery by Sofitel is the perfect place to experience Phuket and its surroundings like Patong Beach and Paradise Beach. Only 2 kilometers away, this 5-star hotel offers easy access to Patong Beach with the shuttle service provided at no additional charge. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Bangla Road's entertainment, Simon Cabaret, golf courses, and beaches. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Avista Hideaway Phuket Patong MGallery by Sofitel is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Top features of the hotel include a concierge, elevator, poolside bar, Wi-Fi in public areas, and a smoking area. Experience high quality room facilities which include a coffee/tea maker, hairdryer, shared bathroom, television, and laptop safe box to help you recharge after a long day. Recreational facilities available at the hotel include a steam room, games room, fitness center, massage treatments, and Jacuzzi. Avista Hideaway Phuket Patong MGallery by Sofitel is a smart choice for travelers to Phuket, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.