KRABI TEST & GO

AVATAR RAILAY RESORT - ADULTS ONLY - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.8
rating with
1362 reviews
Updated on March 2, 2022
AVATAR RAILAY RESORT - ADULTS ONLY - Image 0
AVATAR RAILAY RESORT - ADULTS ONLY - Image 1
AVATAR RAILAY RESORT - ADULTS ONLY - Image 2
AVATAR RAILAY RESORT - ADULTS ONLY - Image 3
AVATAR RAILAY RESORT - ADULTS ONLY - Image 4
AVATAR RAILAY RESORT - ADULTS ONLY - Image 5
+6 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Avatar Railay Resort, located in Railay, Krabi, is a popular choice for travelers. Set 15 km from the excitement of the city, this 3-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Avatar Railay Resort ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, express check-in/check-out, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink, private entrance, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as outdoor pool, garden. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Avatar Railay Resort.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at AVATAR RAILAY RESORT - ADULTS ONLY, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR AVATAR RAILAY RESORT - ADULTS ONLY
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

629 Moo 2, East Railay, Railay, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

Partner Hotels

SAii Phi Phi Island Village
8.7
rating with
3402 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Diamond Cave Resort & Spa
6.7
rating with
553 reviews
From ฿-1
Rayavadee Hotel
9.3
rating with
1023 reviews
From ฿-1
The Scene Cliff View Villas
9.1
rating with
221 reviews
From ฿-1
Peace Laguna Resort
8.1
rating with
3503 reviews
From ฿-1
Vacation Village Phra Nang Inn
7.9
rating with
2864 reviews
From ฿-1
Krabi Cha Da Resort
7.5
rating with
634 reviews
From ฿-1
Krabi La Playa Resort
8
rating with
1021 reviews
From ฿-1
The Small Resort
8.1
rating with
900 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU