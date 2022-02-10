KRABI TEST & GO

Ava Sea Resort Krabi - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.5
rating with
1368 reviews
Updated on February 10, 2022
Ava Sea Resort Krabi - Image 0
Ava Sea Resort Krabi - Image 1
Ava Sea Resort Krabi - Image 2
Ava Sea Resort Krabi - Image 3
Ava Sea Resort Krabi - Image 4
Ava Sea Resort Krabi - Image 5
+27 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-placed in the beaches, restaurants, sightseeing area of Krabi city, Ava Sea Resort provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. Only 27 km away, this 4-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Ava Sea Resort is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, laundromat can be enjoyed at the hotel. The ambiance of Ava Sea Resort is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, cleaning products, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as outdoor pool, massage, solarium, pool (kids). Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Ava Sea Resort.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Ava Sea Resort Krabi, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Ava Sea Resort Krabi
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

834 Moo.2,, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

Partner Hotels

SAii Phi Phi Island Village
8.7
rating with
3402 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Peace Laguna Resort
8.1
rating with
3503 reviews
From ฿-1
Vacation Village Phra Nang Inn
7.9
rating with
2864 reviews
From ฿-1
Krabi Cha Da Resort
7.5
rating with
634 reviews
From ฿-1
The Scene Cliff View Villas
9.1
rating with
221 reviews
From ฿-1
Krabi La Playa Resort
8
rating with
1021 reviews
From ฿-1
Chada Thai Village
7.9
rating with
691 reviews
From ฿-1
The Small Resort
8.1
rating with
900 reviews
From ฿-1
Krabi Aquamarine Resort
7.9
rating with
755 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU