Aurico Kata Resort & Spa - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Located in the lovely area of Kata, Aurico Kata Resort & Spa enjoys a commanding position in the restaurants, beaches hub of Phuket. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Aurico Kata Resort & Spa, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Guests can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, postal service, taxi service. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include flat screen television, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink, mirror to help guests recharge after a long day. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Phuket, Aurico Kata Resort & Spa is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.