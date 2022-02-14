Asura resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Located in the Klong Dao Beach area, Asura resort is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Koh Lanta. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Asura resort is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, family room, bar, beach. The ambiance of Asura resort is reflected in every guestroom. closet, towels, complimentary instant coffee, internet access – wireless, air conditioning are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Asura resort is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Koh Lanta.