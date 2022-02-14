KRABI TEST & GO

Asura resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
9.2
rating with
185 reviews
Updated on February 14, 2022
Asura resort - Image 0
Asura resort - Image 1
Asura resort - Image 2
Asura resort - Image 3
Asura resort - Image 4
Asura resort - Image 5
+39 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in the Klong Dao Beach area, Asura resort is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Koh Lanta. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Asura resort is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, family room, bar, beach. The ambiance of Asura resort is reflected in every guestroom. closet, towels, complimentary instant coffee, internet access – wireless, air conditioning are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Asura resort is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Koh Lanta.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Asura resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Asura resort
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

777 m.3 Saladan, Klong Dao Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

Partner Hotels

SAii Phi Phi Island Village
8.7
rating with
3402 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified)
8.7
rating with
1120 reviews
From ฿-1
Lanta Pearl Beach Resort
8.4
rating with
321 reviews
From ฿-1
Sea Sand Sun Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
7.5
rating with
92 reviews
From ฿-1
Vacation Village Phra Nang Lanta
8.2
rating with
330 reviews
From ฿-1
Phi Phi Harbour View Hotel
8.5
rating with
414 reviews
From ฿-1
Phi Phi Holiday Resort
8.4
rating with
1621 reviews
From ฿-1
Rayavadee Hotel
9.3
rating with
1023 reviews
From ฿-1
Diamond Cave Resort & Spa
6.7
rating with
553 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU