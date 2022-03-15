CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Aruntara Riverside Boutique Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.6
rating with
880 reviews
Updated on March 15, 2022
Aruntara Riverside Boutique Hotel - Image 0
Aruntara Riverside Boutique Hotel - Image 1
Aruntara Riverside Boutique Hotel - Image 2
Aruntara Riverside Boutique Hotel - Image 3
Aruntara Riverside Boutique Hotel - Image 4
Aruntara Riverside Boutique Hotel - Image 5
+39 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Set over the Mae Ping River, this 28-roomed boutique hotel offers the perfect escape into natural beauty and chic design. Situated in Chiang Mai’s old town, guests are in close proximity to the famous night bazaar and just 5 km from the airport. Each room's décor is inspired by the four elements of early Buddhism, honed by a combination of colonial and traditional Thai architecture. At The Tara restaurant, visitors can enlighten their taste buds with both Western and Thai cuisine complimented by an extensive drinks list. After an exhausting day exploring Chiang Mai, be sure to soak up some of the sensory pleasures at Four Elements Spa or perhaps indulge in some yoga and meditation. If you’re looking for a special and unique experience, look no further than Aruntara Riverside Boutique Hotel (SHA Plus+).

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Aruntara Riverside Boutique Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Aruntara Riverside Boutique Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

351/1 Charoen Prathet Road, T. Changklan, A. Maung, Chang Khlan, Chiang Mai, Thailand

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8
rating with
20 reviews
From ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
rating with
371 reviews
From ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
rating with
735 reviews
From ฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9
rating with
381 reviews
From ฿-1
The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9
rating with
65 reviews
From ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
rating with
7 reviews
From ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
rating with
15 reviews
From ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
rating with
62 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU