Areetara Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.8
rating with
4878 reviews
Updated on March 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Areetara Resort (SHA Plus+) is located on the popular Nopparattara Beach and provides modern accommodation with plenty of comforts and luxuries. The beach is just 150 meters away, making the resort an ideal getaway for a fun or romantic beach vacation. Rooms are simply designed, well furnished, and feature modern amenities including a TV and IDD telephone. The outdoor pool is perfect for unwinding and relaxing in the shade and sipping cocktails from the outdoor bar. The on-site restaurant serves both Thai and global cuisine, but specializes in seafood caught daily by the local fishermen. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Areetara Resort (SHA Plus+).

177 Moo 3, Aonang Soi 8 Rd, Aonang, Muang, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

