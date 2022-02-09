Aonang Villa Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Aonang Villa Resort (SHA Plus+)’s claim to fame comes from a location that is second to none amidst Krabi’s renowned limestone cliffs. Its versatility in catering to a range of travelers also makes it a worthy accommodation. Families will surely enjoy a stay here with two large freeform swimming pools and a child’s play area. Business travelers will find convenience in the two meeting rooms able to accommodate between 50 and 220 people. Free Wi-Fi in all rooms and facilities for disabled guests enhance the experience of splendor when staying here. An extensive spa with massage treatments, a hot tub, and steam room ensure guests the opportunity to unwind after an exciting day. A coffee shop, concierge, salon, and restaurant can also be found on-site. Reservations at Aonang Villa Resort (SHA Plus+) are simple via our secure online booking form. Just enter your desired dates and submit.