Aochalong Villa & Spa - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Renovated in 2010, the Aochalong Villa & Spa guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Phuket for business or pleasure. With its location just 9.0 Km from the city center and 35.0 Km from the airport, this 3.5-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. Visitors to the hotel can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: Ao Chalong Yacht Club, Ao Chalong Pier, Wat Lattiwanaram. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Phuket hotel. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Step into one of 43 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, mirror, slippers, sofa which can be found in some rooms. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including private beach, fitness center, outdoor pool, spa, massage, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Aochalong Villa & Spa is a smart choice for travelers to Phuket, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.