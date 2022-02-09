PHUKET TEST & GO

Aochalong Villa & Spa - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.6
rating with
1021 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Aochalong Villa & Spa - Image 0
Aochalong Villa & Spa - Image 1
Aochalong Villa & Spa - Image 2
Aochalong Villa & Spa - Image 3
Aochalong Villa & Spa - Image 4
Aochalong Villa & Spa - Image 5
+42 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Renovated in 2010, the Aochalong Villa & Spa guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Phuket for business or pleasure. With its location just 9.0 Km from the city center and 35.0 Km from the airport, this 3.5-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. Visitors to the hotel can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: Ao Chalong Yacht Club, Ao Chalong Pier, Wat Lattiwanaram. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Phuket hotel. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Step into one of 43 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, mirror, slippers, sofa which can be found in some rooms. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including private beach, fitness center, outdoor pool, spa, massage, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Aochalong Villa & Spa is a smart choice for travelers to Phuket, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Aochalong Villa & Spa, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Aochalong Villa & Spa
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

5/26 Moo 9, Soi PornChalong, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

Partner Hotels

Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Baan Mee Phuket
8.6
rating with
29 reviews
From ฿-1
Casa Bella Phuket
8.7
rating with
68 reviews
From ฿-1
Coco Retreat Phuket Resort and Spa
8.4
rating with
62 reviews
From ฿-1
Blue Beach Grand Resort And Spa
9.2
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
The View Rawada Phuket
7.7
rating with
119 reviews
From ฿-1
Cocoville Phuket Resort
8.9
rating with
207 reviews
From ฿-1
The Blue Hotel
8.3
rating with
148 reviews
From ฿-1
The Beachfront Hotel Phuket, Rawai Beach
7.9
rating with
50 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU