Ao Luek Panoramic Pool Villa - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

When visiting Krabi, you'll feel right at home at Ao Luek Panoramic Pool Villa as it offers quality accommodation and great service. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Krabi property. Guests can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, taxi service, ticket service, kitchen, Wi-Fi in public areas. The property's accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find closet, cleaning products, complimentary tea, dressing room, towels. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by recreational facilities such as outdoor pool. Ao Luek Panoramic Pool Villa is a smart choice for travelers to Krabi, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.