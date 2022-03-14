KRABI TEST & GO

Ao Luek Panoramic Pool Villa - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
Updated on March 14, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

When visiting Krabi, you'll feel right at home at Ao Luek Panoramic Pool Villa as it offers quality accommodation and great service. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Krabi property. Guests can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, taxi service, ticket service, kitchen, Wi-Fi in public areas. The property's accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find closet, cleaning products, complimentary tea, dressing room, towels. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by recreational facilities such as outdoor pool. Ao Luek Panoramic Pool Villa is a smart choice for travelers to Krabi, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Ao Luek Panoramic Pool Villa, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Ao Luek Panoramic Pool Villa
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

61/3, Moo. 4,Lam Sak,Ao Luk,Krabi, Ao Luek, Krabi, Thailand, 81110

Partner Hotels

SAii Phi Phi Island Village
8.7
rating with
3402 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Melina's Beach Front Bungalows
9.7
rating with
3 reviews
From ฿-1
Krabi Pooltara Resort
8.4
rating with
92 reviews
From ฿-1
Amari Vogue Krabi
8.6
rating with
541 reviews
From ฿-1
Sofitel Krabi Phokeethra Golf and Spa Resort
8.2
rating with
797 reviews
From ฿-1
Alisea Pool Villas
8.6
rating with
180 reviews
From ฿-1
Krabi Aquamarine Resort
7.9
rating with
755 reviews
From ฿-1
Ananta Burin Resort
8.2
rating with
1479 reviews
From ฿-1
Chada Thai Village
7.9
rating with
691 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU