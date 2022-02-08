PHUKET TEST & GO

Andaman House (SHA Extra Plus) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.9
rating with
231 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Andaman House, located in Patong, Phuket, is a popular choice for travelers. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With the city's main attractions such as Wat Suan Khiri Wong, Wat Suwankeereewong, Pa Tong Mosque within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Phuket hotel. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, airport transfer. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as outdoor pool, diving, water sports (non-motorized). Andaman House is a smart choice for travelers to Phuket, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

Address / Map

62 Prabaramee Rd., Kathu, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

