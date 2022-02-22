Anda Beachside Hotel (SHA Certified) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Well-placed in the beaches, restaurants, family fun area of Phuket city, Anda Beachside Hotel provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Anda Beachside Hotel is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, taxi service. Anda Beachside Hotel is home to 62 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, cleaning products, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea. The hotel's fitness center, outdoor pool, massage, garden are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Phuket, make Anda Beachside Hotel your home away from home.