PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Anandah Beach Resort - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
Updated on February 23, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pamper yourself with onsite massages or enjoy recreation amenities such as an outdoor pool. This hotel also features complimentary wireless Internet access, tour/ticket assistance, and a picnic area.. The front desk is staffed during limited hours..

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Anandah Beach Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Anandah Beach Resort
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

58 Moo.4, Tambon Koh Ko Khao, Koh Kho Khao, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Pullman Khao Lak Resort
8.9
rating with
43 reviews
From ฿-1
Grand Mercure Khao Lak Bangsak
9.4
rating with
5 reviews
From ฿-1
The Sarojin
9.1
rating with
229 reviews
From ฿-1
Kantary Beach Villas & Suite - Khao Lak
8.6
rating with
448 reviews
From ฿-1
Devasom Khao Lak Beach Resort & Villas
9.2
rating with
377 reviews
From ฿-1
The Haven Khao Lak Resort - Adults Only
8.8
rating with
678 reviews
From ฿-1
Ayara Villas Hotel
8.2
rating with
737 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU