Anahata Resort Samui(Old The Lipa Lovely) - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.1
rating with
283 reviews
Updated on March 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Anahata Resort Samui(Old The Lipa Lovely) is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Koh Samui. The property is located on Tonyang Beach among the coconut groves and stretches of white sand. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. Anahata Resort Samui(Old The Lipa Lovely) features 22 well-appointed and spacious villas. Each of the villas are adorned with traditional Thai interiors featuring light and organic fabrics and simple attention to details. The property's facilities include a fully equipped business center and tour desk to arrange trips to neighboring islands and expeditions within Koh Samui. The Fasai restaurant resides on the beachfront and serves both Asian and International cuisines to be enjoyed while overlooking the ocean and listening to the serene sound of waves crashing along the shore. The property also offers free yoga classes, free welcome minibar in room on arrival, fruit carving classes, free kayaking and use of steam room for 20 minutes. Whatever your purpose of visit, Anahata Resort Samui(Old The Lipa Lovely) is an excellent choice for your stay in Koh Samui.

95/70 Moo 2, Lipa Noi, Nathon, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84140

