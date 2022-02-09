CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Amora Tapae Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.8
rating with
3916 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Amora Tapae Hotel - Image 0
Amora Tapae Hotel - Image 1
Amora Tapae Hotel - Image 2
Amora Tapae Hotel - Image 3
Amora Tapae Hotel - Image 4
Amora Tapae Hotel - Image 5
+33 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Amora Tapae Hotel offers a nice, central location for visitors looking to explore Chiang Mai, as city staples like the famed Night Bazaar are closely situated. Other shopping areas, favorite restaurants, and notable sites like the Tapae Gate are all conveniently accessible nearby as well. Accomodations at Amora Tapae Hotel are spacious and offer sweeping views of the city and nearby mountain ranges. For the budget conscious, a breakfast buffet is provided and the Oasis Spa receives high marks and often runs promotional offers like two-for-one massages, so do be sure to check into that. When you're ready to book a room at Amora Tapae Hotel, please enter your travel dates into the secure online booking form and click.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Amora Tapae Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Amora Tapae Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

22 Chaiyaphum Road, Tambol Chiangmai, Amphur Muang, Tha Phae, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
rating with
371 reviews
From ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
rating with
735 reviews
From ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
rating with
7 reviews
From ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
rating with
15 reviews
From ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
rating with
62 reviews
From ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
rating with
1184 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU