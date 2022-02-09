Amora Tapae Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Amora Tapae Hotel offers a nice, central location for visitors looking to explore Chiang Mai, as city staples like the famed Night Bazaar are closely situated. Other shopping areas, favorite restaurants, and notable sites like the Tapae Gate are all conveniently accessible nearby as well. Accomodations at Amora Tapae Hotel are spacious and offer sweeping views of the city and nearby mountain ranges. For the budget conscious, a breakfast buffet is provided and the Oasis Spa receives high marks and often runs promotional offers like two-for-one massages, so do be sure to check into that. When you're ready to book a room at Amora Tapae Hotel, please enter your travel dates into the secure online booking form and click.

