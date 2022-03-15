Amaravati Wellness Center - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located property in Chiang Mai, look no further than Amaravati Wellness Resort. Only 22 km away, this 2-star property can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Amaravati Wellness Resort offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. The property provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, taxi service, wheelchair accessible, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas to ensure the greatest comfort. All guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many even provide clothes rack, dressing room, linens, mirror, towels to please the most discerning guest. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Amaravati Wellness Resort is a smart choice for travelers to Chiang Mai, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

Address / Map

100 Moo 7, Maerim-Samoeng (1096) Road, Rimtai, Maerim, Mae Rim, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50180

