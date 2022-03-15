BANGKOK TEST & GO

Amaranta Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.6
rating with
2076 reviews
Updated on March 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Amaranta Suites has rebranded to a luxury 4-star hotel, Amaranta Hotel. Conveniently located on Ratchadaphisek Road, Bangkok's new business and entertainment district, this property aims to cater to both leisure and business travelers. Amaranta Suites and Amaranta Hotel are situated on two separate adjacent buildings, which are approximately 10 meters apart. This smoke-free hotel features a restaurant, an outdoor pool, and a fitness center. Free Wi-Fi in public areas, free self-parking, and a free area shuttle are also provided. Additionally, a bar/lounge, a steam room, and a 24-hour business center are onsite and an infinity rooftop bar and pool that highlights a magnificent panorama of Bangkok skyline. Offering shared first class hotel facilities, the fitness center is located at Amaranta Suites building whereas the rooftop infinity pool is at Amaranta Hotel. The property is a 5-minute walk to Huai Khwang MRT Subway Station, providing great access to the city. Suvarnabhumi International Airport is a 40-minute drive away.

Address / Map

2 Soi 5 Pracharatbumpen Rd. Huai Khwang, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10310

