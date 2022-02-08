PHUKET TEST & GO

Allamanda Laguna Phuket by RESAVA - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8
rating with
989 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Allamanda Laguna Phuket by RESAVA is located on Phuket's Bangtao beach, in a beautiful tropical resort setting with several on-site entertainment and activities which include kayaking and paddle boats. The property offers guests access to facilities such as a beautiful golf course and access to the beach with all the opportunities for water sports and relaxation. Rooms at Allamanda Laguna Phuket by RESAVA are thoughtfully designed to provide the best in comfort and convenience for guests looking for a hassle-free stay while traveling to this region. Take advantage of the hotel’s many on-site recreational facilities as a way to recharge after a long day of exploring. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Allamanda Laguna Phuket by RESAVA is committed to ensuring that each stay is as comfortable as possible.

Address / Map

29 Moo 4 Srisoonthorn Road, Cherngtalay,, Bang Thao, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

