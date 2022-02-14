ALEXA Nimman Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, ALEXA Hostel is ideally situated in Nimmanhemin, one of the city's most popular locales. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. ALEXA Hostel offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Chiang Mai. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, laundromat, postal service. All guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many even provide flat screen television, clothes rack, free welcome drink, linens, locker to please the most discerning guest. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Chiang Mai, ALEXA Hostel is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.