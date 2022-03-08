PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Aleenta Resort - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
8.4
rating with
1439 reviews
Updated on March 8, 2022
Aleenta Resort - Image 0
Aleenta Resort - Image 1
Aleenta Resort - Image 2
Aleenta Resort - Image 3
Aleenta Resort - Image 4
Aleenta Resort - Image 5
+39 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Aleenta Resort in Phang Nga is just 20 minutes north of the Phuket International Airport. Located on the sunset side of the Andaman Sea and the pristine Natai Beach. This resort is perfect for families, couples, and friends who wish to relax in the tranquil and incredible oceanfront location. For ultimate relaxation, a spa with 10 treatment rooms offering comforts such as massages and facials are available. There is also a children’s club available all day in a dedicated club house that features a paddling pool. From young to old, all are well-taken care of here. The eco-friendly was recently awarded the status of Thailand's Best Small Green Resort, and Natai Beach has also been awarded 5 stars for cleanliness of the beach and water quality. Aleenta Resort offers a beautiful and private setting and is a perfect location for a romantic beach wedding and honeymoon. The property’s wedding planner is available to help create your dream celebration. Luxurious space coupled with personalized services and professional staff is the heart of why one chooses Aleenta Resort.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Aleenta Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Aleenta Resort
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

33 Moo 5 Tambol Khok Kloy, Amphur Takua Tung, Natai Beach, Phang-nga, Khok Kloy, Phuket, Thailand, 82140

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Santhiya Phuket Natai Resort & Spa
9.3
rating with
36 reviews
From ฿-1
Kalima Resort and Villas Khao Lak
9
rating with
577 reviews
From ฿-1
Khaolak Merlin Resort
8.3
rating with
105 reviews
From ฿-1
Cape Kudu Hotel
9.1
rating with
467 reviews
From ฿-1
Khaolak Wanaburee Resort
8.5
rating with
114 reviews
From ฿-1
TUI BLUE Khao Lak Resort - Adults only
8.8
rating with
312 reviews
From ฿-1
Koh Yao Yai Village
8.6
rating with
850 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU