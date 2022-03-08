Aleenta Resort - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel. You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment. We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Aleenta Resort in Phang Nga is just 20 minutes north of the Phuket International Airport. Located on the sunset side of the Andaman Sea and the pristine Natai Beach. This resort is perfect for families, couples, and friends who wish to relax in the tranquil and incredible oceanfront location. For ultimate relaxation, a spa with 10 treatment rooms offering comforts such as massages and facials are available. There is also a children’s club available all day in a dedicated club house that features a paddling pool. From young to old, all are well-taken care of here. The eco-friendly was recently awarded the status of Thailand's Best Small Green Resort, and Natai Beach has also been awarded 5 stars for cleanliness of the beach and water quality. Aleenta Resort offers a beautiful and private setting and is a perfect location for a romantic beach wedding and honeymoon. The property’s wedding planner is available to help create your dream celebration. Luxurious space coupled with personalized services and professional staff is the heart of why one chooses Aleenta Resort.

