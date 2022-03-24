PATTAYA TEST & GO

Aiyara Grand Hotel (SHA certified) - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.8
rating with
744 reviews
Updated on March 24, 2022
Aiyara Grand Hotel (SHA certified) - Image 0
Aiyara Grand Hotel (SHA certified) - Image 1
Aiyara Grand Hotel (SHA certified) - Image 2
Aiyara Grand Hotel (SHA certified) - Image 3
Aiyara Grand Hotel (SHA certified) - Image 4
Aiyara Grand Hotel (SHA certified) - Image 5
+40 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Renovated in 2011, the Aiyara Grand Hotel guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Pattaya for business or pleasure. The excitement of the city center is only 0.5 km away. Visitors to the hotel can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: Wat Khao Phra Bat Pattaya, Big Buddha, Jack and Dave. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Pattaya hotel. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, facilities for disabled guests, Wi-Fi in public areas. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the outdoor pool, pool (kids), garden. Whatever your reason for visiting Pattaya, the Aiyara Grand Hotel is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Aiyara Grand Hotel (SHA certified), then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Aiyara Grand Hotel (SHA certified)
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

338/118 Moo 12, Phratamnak Road, Phra Tamnak Hill, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Partner Hotels

Lewit Hotel
7.2
rating with
8 reviews
From ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
rating with
645 reviews
From ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
rating with
5 reviews
From ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
rating with
611 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Baan Souy Resort
8.7
rating with
261 reviews
From ฿-1
Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas
6
rating with
7 reviews
From ฿-1
The Venue Residence
8.2
rating with
153 reviews
From ฿-1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1
rating with
856 reviews
From ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
rating with
463 reviews
From ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
rating with
314 reviews
From ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
rating with
15 reviews
From ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
rating with
29 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU