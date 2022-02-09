CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

99 The Gallery Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.4
rating with
1359 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
99 The Gallery Hotel - Image 0
99 The Gallery Hotel - Image 1
99 The Gallery Hotel - Image 2
99 The Gallery Hotel - Image 3
99 The Gallery Hotel - Image 4
99 The Gallery Hotel - Image 5
+17 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Conveniently located in Chiang Mai, 99 The Gallery Hotel is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. With its location just 0.5 km from the city center and 6 km from the airport, this 3-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. 99 The Gallery Hotel offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park. 99 The Gallery Hotel is home to 57 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, towels, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as outdoor pool. Whatever your purpose of visit, 99 The Gallery Hotel is an excellent choice for your stay in Chiang Mai.

Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at 99 The Gallery Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR 99 The Gallery Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

99 Intawarorot Rd., T.Sriphum, A.Muang Chiang Mai, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

