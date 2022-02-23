2Home Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, 2Home Resort is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Phuket. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. For those of you who want to venture out, Tiger Muay Thai and MMA Training Camp, Phuket Golf Courses, Naphat Clinic are just some of the attractions available to visitors. 2Home Resort also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Phuket. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are car park, room service, family room, restaurant, smoking area. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include air conditioning, balcony/terrace, television, satellite/cable TV, DVD/CD player, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the outdoor pool, garden. 2Home Resort is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Phuket.