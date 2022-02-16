PHUKET TEST & GO

2 Feel Bed Station - Udon Thani Sandbox Hotel

Udon Thani
8.8
rating with
56 reviews
Updated on February 16, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

2 Feel Bed Station features garden views, free WiFi and free private parking, situated in Udon Thani, 400 metres from Bus station 1. Every unit has a private bathroom and shower, air conditioning, a flat-screen TV and a fridge. Guests can also relax in the garden. Popular points of interest near the aparthotel include Central Plaza Udon thani, UD Town and Krom Luang Prachaksinlapakhom Monument. The nearest airport is Udon Thani Airport, 2.7 km from 2 Feel Bed Station.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at 2 Feel Bed Station, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR 2 Feel Bed Station
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

539/60 Sai-uthit rd, Makkhaeng, Muang, Shopping Center, Udon Thani, Thailand, 41000

Popular Filters

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU