BANGKOK HOTELS

- Hotel

Bangkok
Updated on October 12, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Featuring a bar and views of city, Spark Hotel - MRT Queen Sirikit - SHA Extra Plus Certified is set in Bangkok, 1.7 km from Emporium Shopping Mall. Among the facilities at this property are a 24-hour front desk and room service, along with free WiFi throughout the property. The property is 4.4 km from Amarin Plaza and 4.6 km from Gaysorn Village Shopping Mall. The hotel will provide guests with air-conditioned rooms with a desk, a kettle, a fridge, a minibar, a safety deposit box, a flat-screen TV and a private bathroom with a bidet. Spark Hotel - MRT Queen Sirikit - SHA Extra Plus Certified offers certain units that feature a balcony, and all rooms have a coffee machine. At the accommodation all rooms come with bed linen and towels. Spark Hotel - MRT Queen Sirikit - SHA Extra Plus Certified offers a Full English/Irish or American breakfast. Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre is 500 metres from the hotel, while Central Embassy is 4 km away. The nearest airport is Don Mueang International Airport, 27 km from Spark Hotel - MRT Queen Sirikit - SHA Extra Plus Certified.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at , then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

Partner Hotels

Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
rating with
2090 reviews
From ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
rating with
6272 reviews
From ฿-1
Gate43 airport hotel
8.5
rating with
316 reviews
From ฿-1
Marriott Sathorn Vista Bangkok
8.7
rating with
694 reviews
From ฿-1
L'hotel Bangkok
6.1
rating with
17 reviews
From ฿-1
Spark Hotel
9.6
rating with
3 reviews
From ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
rating with
6947 reviews
From ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
rating with
2458 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok
8.8
rating with
12884 reviews
From ฿-1
Modena by Fraser Bangkok
8.8
rating with
4784 reviews
From ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
rating with
5421 reviews
From ฿-1
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre
9.3
rating with
14 reviews
From ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
rating with
4289 reviews
From ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
rating with
14 reviews
From ฿-1
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
rating with
75 reviews
From ฿-1
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
rating with
2454 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
Thailand Travel Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Long Term Resident Visa (LTR)
Thailand ESim
Covid Visa Extension
Retirement Visa Extension
Visa Agent Thailand
Special Tourist Visa (STV)
Visa Extension in Thailand
Visa on Arrival in Thailand
Thailand Visa E-Extension
Thailand Cannabis, and Weed Shops
Thai News
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU
HI