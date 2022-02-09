PHUKET TEST & GO

Woovo Phuket Patong (SHA Extra Plus) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.8
оценка с
25
Обновление February 9, 2022
Woovo Phuket Patong (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Woovo Phuket Patong (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Woovo Phuket Patong (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Woovo Phuket Patong (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Woovo Phuket Patong (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Woovo Phuket Patong (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+15 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Guests can enjoy the outdoor swimming pool, public computer area, free WI-FI in the entire hotel, including the pool. Located just a 10-minutes drive from Karon and Kata Beaches, 20-minutes drive from Phuket Town and Night Market. 24-hour reception. All modern style hotel rooms with a satellite TV, Safety Box, hot shower and private balcony. Tea, coffee and drinking water are included in the rooms. The hotel has a restaurant where guests can enjoy local and international dishes. The restaurant is also open for Thai and International buffets for lunch and dinner. If you are looking for a comfortable and convenient location on Patong Beach, Woovo Patong Hotel is your home away from home. We speak your language!

Адрес / Карта

25, Rajpathanusorn Road, Patong, Kathu, Phuket, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

