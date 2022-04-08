PATTAYA TEST & GO

Woodlands Suites Serviced Residences - Pattaya / Chonburi Test & Go Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.6
оценка с
1030
Обновление April 8, 2022
Woodlands Suites Serviced Residences - Image 0
Woodlands Suites Serviced Residences - Image 1
Woodlands Suites Serviced Residences - Image 2
Woodlands Suites Serviced Residences - Image 3
Woodlands Suites Serviced Residences - Image 4
Woodlands Suites Serviced Residences - Image 5
+21 фотографии

Помните, что вы должны соответствовать всем дополнительные требования для входа в covid , в том числе подать заявку на Таиландский проездной для въезда в Таиланд.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

The Woodlands Suites Serviced Residences is a family-run, European-styled hotel located on a quiet side street just off the main road. The hotel offers easy access to nearby recreational facilities including bowling, water sports, a shooting range, and several golf courses. All rooms have a private balcony or patio and are modernly equipped with a refrigerator, flat screen TV, DVD player, and microwave. Wi-Fi internet is available on request but limited to two hours per day. The Grappa restaurant is particularly good for breakfast, and the hotel also has a well-equipped gym and outdoor pool.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Woodlands Suites Serviced Residences , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Woodlands Suites Serviced Residences
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

172/3 Moo 5, Soi Naklua 22, Pattaya City, Naklua, Banglamung, North Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Отели-партнеры

Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
рейтинг с
5 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Mera Mare Pattaya
8.4
рейтинг с
1094 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
рейтинг с
611 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
рейтинг с
645 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7
рейтинг с
261 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
рейтинг с
8 отзывы
Из ฿-1

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Amari Pattaya
8.4
рейтинг с
5085 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
рейтинг с
4921 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
рейтинг с
1288 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya
8.7
рейтинг с
412 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
рейтинг с
2305 отзывы
Из ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
рейтинг с
593 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
рейтинг с
29 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort
8.5
рейтинг с
659 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU