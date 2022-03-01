Volve Hotel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok
9.1
оценка с
1238
Обновление March 1, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Volve Hotel BangkokTake advantage of the many attractions Bangkok has to offer with a stay at Volve Hotel Bangkok. Lots to get done? Waste no time when you're just 2.2 km from Terminal 21. Volve Hotel Bangkok lets you take quick trips for travel supplies, souvenirs, or locally made giftsHave a hassle-free trip while enjoying the services and amenities offered by Volve Hotel Bangkok. Keep up with all your communications easily with the hotel's free Wi-Fi. Getting from and back to the airport can be easily arranged with the hotel's airport transfer services. Taxi services provided by Volve Hotel Bangkok makes it easy to plan your day trips, sightseeing, and more around Bangkok.Guests can enjoy free parking right at the hotel. Front desk services including concierge service, express check-in or check-out, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes can assist with your needs. Getting tickets for the city's best entertainment is easy through the hotel's ticket service and tours. Packing light is possible at Volve Hotel Bangkok thanks to the hotel's dry cleaning service and laundry service keeping your clothes clean.Feeling lazy? In-room conveniences like 24-hour room service, room service and daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your room time. Smoking is allowed only in the designated smoking areas provided by hotel.Enjoy the services offered at Volve Hotel Bangkok from the convenience of your guestroom. For your comfort, rooms at the hotel are equipped with linen service, blackout curtains and air conditioning. Selected rooms at Volve Hotel Bangkok include a separate living room, as part of the room design. In-room entertainment amenities are available in some rooms and include television and cable TV.In selected rooms, you can find a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar at your disposal. It's good to know that a hair dryer, toiletries and towels are provided in guest bathrooms.Dining and things to doEvery day at Volve Hotel Bangkok begins with a delicious in-house breakfast. Enjoy the morning bliss with a sip of good coffee at the cafe located in the hotel. A variety of convenient and tasty dining options are waiting for you at the hotel, for whenever you get hungry. A memorable night with your travel companions can be had without going far, at the hotel's bar.Recreational facilities at Volve Hotel Bangkok are designed for escape and relaxation. Get social at the hotel's library, where you can meet other guests. Grab some last-minute needs or local souvenirs for yourself or those back home without having to go anywhere at the souvenir shops available right on-site.Around the propertyDon't miss out on all that Bangkok has to offer during your stay at Volve Hotel Bangkok. Experience some local entertainment with the unique offerings of Soi Cowboy only 2.0 km away.Reasons to stay hereGet more than you bargain for here, which scores value for money higher than 95% of the city's accommodation.Past guests love the cleanliness here, ranking it higher than 98% of the city's accommodation.Staff and service here are considered high quality by past guests whose ratings put it above 98% of the city's options.

Адрес / Карта

26/1 Sukhumvit Soi 53, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

