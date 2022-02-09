Vinary Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Boasting a bar, Vinary Hotel is set in Bangkok in the Bangkok Province region, 1.1 km from Emporium Shopping Mall and 1.6 km from Arab Street. Among the facilities of this property are a restaurant, a 24-hour front desk and room service, along with free WiFi. The hotel has family rooms. The hotel offers a continental or à la carte breakfast. Central Embassy is 2.3 km from Vinary Hotel, while Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre is 2.5 km from the property. The nearest airport is Don Mueang International Airport, 21 km from the accommodation.

