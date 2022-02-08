Villa Belle - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Situated in Choengmon, Villa Belle is the perfect place to experience Samui and its surroundings. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 3.0 Km away, and it normally takes about 10 minutes to reach the airport. Also within easy reach are Samui Football Golf Club, Jungle Minigolf, Wat Nuan Naram. Villa Belle offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service, airport transfer to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as outdoor pool, massage, garden. Villa Belle is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Samui.