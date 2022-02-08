BANGKOK TEST & GO

VIE Hotel Bangkok - MGallery - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.8
оценка с
2872
Обновление February 8, 2022
VIE Hotel Bangkok - MGallery - Image 0
VIE Hotel Bangkok - MGallery - Image 1
VIE Hotel Bangkok - MGallery - Image 2
VIE Hotel Bangkok - MGallery - Image 3
VIE Hotel Bangkok - MGallery - Image 4
VIE Hotel Bangkok - MGallery - Image 5
+33 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Part of a new style of design hotels, VIE Hotel Bangkok - MGallery offers guests the best in service, dining, and technology for a complete experience. Located close to the Ratchatewi skytrain station, guests are very much in the city center, close to Siam Paragon, Central World, and MBK. All other major sightseeing and shopping destinations can also be reached via the skytrain. Guests may dine at the restaurant on-site, but are very likely to be tempted to try the other fabulous places in the city. The rooftop bar will make for the perfect spot to simply relax at the end of a tiring day spent touring and shopping in Bangkok. Guests also have the pleasure of enjoying panoramic views of the city at night with floor-to-ceiling glass windows. An ideal location and comfortable amenities at a reasonable price make the VIE Hotel Bangkok - MGallery an excellent choice for a stay in Bangkok.

117 39 40 Phaya Thai Road Ratchathewi, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

