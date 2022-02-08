KRABI TEST & GO

Twin Bay Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.9
оценка с
563
Обновление February 8, 2022
Twin Bay Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Twin Bay Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Twin Bay Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Twin Bay Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Twin Bay Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Twin Bay Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+31 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Twin Bay Resort (SHA Extra Plus) offers bare feet, beachfront living. This property is located on the northern end of Klong Dao Beach in the secluded Kaw Kwang Bay, nestling a peaceful spot away from the crowds, but also not far from them if you want to join in the excitement. At Twin Bay Resort (SHA Extra Plus), the emphasis is on rest, relaxation, and the comfort of each guest in a casual, non-intrusive manner. All rooms are set in tropical gardens, giving both privacy and a back-to-nature feeling. You will also find that all the staff has a can-do attitude to ensure a fun and relaxed experience. Twin Bay Resort (SHA Extra Plus)’s team is always on hand to give you a great holiday.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Twin Bay Resort (SHA Extra Plus) , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Twin Bay Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

410 Moo 1, Kaw Kwang Beach, Saladan,, Kaw Kwang Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

Отели-партнеры

Деревня на острове Саи-Пхи-Пхи
8.7
рейтинг с
3402 отзывы
Из ฿-1

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified)
8.7
рейтинг с
1120 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Lanta Pearl Beach Resort
8.4
рейтинг с
321 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Sea Sand Sun Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
7.5
рейтинг с
92 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Деревня Отпусков Пхра Нанг Ланта
8.2
рейтинг с
330 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Phi Phi Harbour View
8.5
рейтинг с
414 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Пхи Пхи Холидей Резорт
8.4
рейтинг с
1621 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Rayavadee
9.3
рейтинг с
1023 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Даймонд Кейв Резорт и Спа
6.7
рейтинг с
553 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU