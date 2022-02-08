BANGKOK TEST & GO

Travelodge Sukhumvit 11 - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.5
оценка с
1629
Обновление February 8, 2022
Travelodge Sukhumvit 11 - Image 0
Travelodge Sukhumvit 11 - Image 1
Travelodge Sukhumvit 11 - Image 2
Travelodge Sukhumvit 11 - Image 3
Travelodge Sukhumvit 11 - Image 4
Travelodge Sukhumvit 11 - Image 5
+35 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Built in 2016, Travelodge Sukhumvit 11 is a distinct addition to Bangkok and a smart choice for travelers. The city center is merely away, and the airport can be reached within minutes. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Travelodge Sukhumvit 11 offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Bangkok. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. The ambiance of Travelodge Sukhumvit 11 is reflected in every guestroom. mirror, towels, internet access – wireless (complimentary), smoking policy – non-smoking available, air conditioning are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Recreational facilities available at the property include outdoor pool. Whatever your purpose of visit, Travelodge Sukhumvit 11 is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Travelodge Sukhumvit 11 , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Travelodge Sukhumvit 11
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

30/9-10 Sukhumvit Soi 11 Khlong Toey Nue, Watthana, Bangkok, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Отель Eleven Бангкок Сукхумвит 11
8.9
рейтинг с
830 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
рейтинг с
11540 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
рейтинг с
3449 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
рейтинг с
815 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
рейтинг с
669 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
рейтинг с
1762 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
рейтинг с
2454 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
рейтинг с
4289 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU