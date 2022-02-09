PATTAYA TEST & GO

Travelodge Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.3
оценка с
1879
Обновление February 9, 2022
Travelodge Pattaya - Image 0
Travelodge Pattaya - Image 1
Travelodge Pattaya - Image 2
Travelodge Pattaya - Image 3
Travelodge Pattaya - Image 4
Travelodge Pattaya - Image 5
+43 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Travelodge Pattaya is ideally situated in Central Pattaya; one of the city's most popular locales. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Travelodge Pattaya also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Pattaya. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, facilities for disabled guests, express check-in/check-out, Wi-Fi in public areas. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, additional bathroom, carpeting, mirror, closet, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including fitness center, outdoor pool, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Travelodge Pattaya the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Pattaya.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Travelodge Pattaya , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Travelodge Pattaya
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

236/26 Moo10 Soi 15 Pattaya 2nd Road, Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20260

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
рейтинг с
314 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
рейтинг с
29 отзывы
Из ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
рейтинг с
593 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
рейтинг с
15 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
рейтинг с
463 отзывы
Из ฿-1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1
рейтинг с
856 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
рейтинг с
645 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
рейтинг с
1288 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU