Travelodge Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Travelodge Pattaya is ideally situated in Central Pattaya; one of the city's most popular locales. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Travelodge Pattaya also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Pattaya. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, facilities for disabled guests, express check-in/check-out, Wi-Fi in public areas. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, additional bathroom, carpeting, mirror, closet, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including fitness center, outdoor pool, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Travelodge Pattaya the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Pattaya.