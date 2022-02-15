BANGKOK TEST & GO

Tinidee Hotel Bangkok Golf Club (SHA - Certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.5
оценка с
274
Обновление February 15, 2022
Tinidee Hotel Bangkok Golf Club (SHA - Certified) - Image 0
Tinidee Hotel Bangkok Golf Club (SHA - Certified) - Image 1
Tinidee Hotel Bangkok Golf Club (SHA - Certified) - Image 2
Tinidee Hotel Bangkok Golf Club (SHA - Certified) - Image 3
Tinidee Hotel Bangkok Golf Club (SHA - Certified) - Image 4
Tinidee Hotel Bangkok Golf Club (SHA - Certified) - Image 5
+41 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Tinidee [email protected] Golf Club is ideally situated in Pathum Thani, one of the city's most popular locales. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy 24-hour security, 24-hour front desk, car park, room service, airport transfer. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by recreational facilities such as fitness center, outdoor pool. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Tinidee [email protected] Golf Club hits the spot in many ways.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Tinidee Hotel Bangkok Golf Club (SHA - Certified) , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Tinidee Hotel Bangkok Golf Club (SHA - Certified)
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

99/3 Moo 2, Tiwanon Road, Bangkadi Subdistrict, Muang District,Pathumthani, Rangsit, Bangkok, Thailand, 12000

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Don Muang Hotel
8.1
рейтинг с
2646 отзывы
Из ฿-1
The Riche Boutique Hotel Don Mueang Airport
7.3
рейтинг с
506 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel
7.9
рейтинг с
730 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Aspira One Sutthisan
8.7
рейтинг с
487 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
рейтинг с
75 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom
8.5
рейтинг с
441 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
рейтинг с
1116 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4
рейтинг с
1352 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU