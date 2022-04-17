BANGKOK TEST & GO

Theatre Residence - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
8.7
оценка с
875
Обновление April 17, 2022
Theatre Residence - Image 0
Theatre Residence - Image 1
Theatre Residence - Image 2
Theatre Residence - Image 3
Theatre Residence - Image 4
Theatre Residence - Image 5
+33 фотографии

Помните, что вы должны соответствовать всем дополнительные требования для входа в covid , в том числе подать заявку на Таиландский проездной для въезда в Таиланд.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Theatre Residence is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Bangkok. The city center is merely 11 km away and the airport can be reached within 60 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Bangkok hotel. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, kitchen, 24-hour front desk. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including outdoor pool, pool (kids), to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the Theatre Residence is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Theatre Residence , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Theatre Residence
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

69/4-8 Soi Wat Rakang, Arunarmarin Rd., Siriraj, Bangkok Noi, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10700

Отели-партнеры

True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
рейтинг с
2458 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
рейтинг с
18 отзывы
Из ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
рейтинг с
1085 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
рейтинг с
2090 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
рейтинг с
6272 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park
8.7
рейтинг с
1458 отзывы
Из ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
рейтинг с
6947 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Marriott Sathorn Vista Bangkok
8.7
рейтинг с
694 отзывы
Из ฿-1

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

New Siam Palace Ville
8.1
рейтинг с
1324 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4
рейтинг с
1352 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Shanghai Mansion Bangkok
8.5
рейтинг с
3583 отзывы
Из ฿-1
W22 by Burasari
8.7
рейтинг с
601 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
рейтинг с
778 отзывы
Из ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
рейтинг с
1763 отзывы
Из ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
рейтинг с
609 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
рейтинг с
2226 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU