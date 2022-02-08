CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus) - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.7
оценка с
371
Обновление February 8, 2022
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+30 фотографии
БЫСТРЫЙ ОТВЕТ
฿1,000 ДЕПОЗИТ

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Этот отель получил недавних запросов на бронирование: 11 торопиться!

Запросы на бронирование предоставляют вам прямой контакт с The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus) в приоритетном порядке, и The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus) будет получать оплату напрямую от вас.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Максимум 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Double Room 18
฿16,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,650 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,100 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,550 - 1st Day Test & Go
ЗАПРОСИТЬ БРОНИРОВАНИЕ
БЫСТРЫЙ ЗАПРОС (2 КЛИКА)
BOOKMARK
Максимум 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Twin 18
฿16,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,650 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,100 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,550 - 1st Day Test & Go
ЗАПРОСИТЬ БРОНИРОВАНИЕ
БЫСТРЫЙ ЗАПРОС (2 КЛИКА)
BOOKMARK
Максимум 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Premier Twin 26
฿17,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,850 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,850 - 1st Day Test & Go
ЗАПРОСИТЬ БРОНИРОВАНИЕ
БЫСТРЫЙ ЗАПРОС (2 КЛИКА)
BOOKMARK
Максимум 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Premier Double 26
฿17,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,850 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,850 - 1st Day Test & Go
ЗАПРОСИТЬ БРОНИРОВАНИЕ
БЫСТРЫЙ ЗАПРОС (2 КЛИКА)
BOOKMARK

Situated in the Tha Phae area, The Signature Hotel @ Thapae is the perfect place to experience Chiang Mai and its surroundings. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, The Signature Hotel @ Thapae is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk. Step into one of 45 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day, A selection of amenities can be found in most rooms, inlcuding flat screen television, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, dressing room. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. With an ideal location and facilities to match, The Signature Hotel @ Thapae hits the spot in many ways.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus) , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

284/1 Thapae Road, Tambon Changmoi, Amphur Muang Chiang Mai, Tha Phae, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Walking Street Residence
8.1
рейтинг с
735 отзывы
Из ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
рейтинг с
7 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
рейтинг с
15 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
рейтинг с
62 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
рейтинг с
1184 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU