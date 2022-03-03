SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

The Place Luxury Boutique Villas - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
9.4
оценка с
62
Обновление March 3, 2022
The Place Luxury Boutique Villas - Image 0
The Place Luxury Boutique Villas - Image 1
The Place Luxury Boutique Villas - Image 2
The Place Luxury Boutique Villas - Image 3
The Place Luxury Boutique Villas - Image 4
The Place Luxury Boutique Villas - Image 5
+8 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Place Luxury Boutique Villas guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Koh Tao for business or pleasure. The excitement of the island's centre is only 1.5 km away. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the island's must-see destinations. At The Place Luxury Boutique Villas, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. The private pool villas provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, cleaning products, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea can be found in all villas. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include outdoor pool, diving, massage are designed for escape and relaxation. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the The Place Luxury Boutique Villas the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Koh Tao.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в The Place Luxury Boutique Villas , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ The Place Luxury Boutique Villas
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

14/167 Moo 1, Sairee, Koh Tao, Thailand, 84360

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Отель Thalassa
8.4
рейтинг с
375 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Морской курорт
7.2
рейтинг с
637 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Blue Tao Beach
8.9
рейтинг с
100 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Корал Вью Резорт
7.9
рейтинг с
301 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Ко Тао Резорт
7.5
рейтинг с
1060 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Sunset Hill Boutique Resort Koh Phangan
8.4
рейтинг с
483 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Сантия Ко Панган Резорт & Спа
8.9
рейтинг с
1288 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Анантара Расананда Ко Панган Виллы
9.2
рейтинг с
333 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU