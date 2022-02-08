KRABI TEST & GO

The Oasis Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.2
оценка с
38
Обновление February 8, 2022
The Oasis Resort - Image 0
The Oasis Resort - Image 1
The Oasis Resort - Image 2
The Oasis Resort - Image 3
The Oasis Resort - Image 4
The Oasis Resort - Image 5
+12 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Oasis Resort (SHA Extra Plus)Wake up to the wonder of Krabi with a stay at The Oasis Resort (SHA Extra Plus), located only minutes from the heart of the city. Situated just 4.0 km from Krabi Weekend Night Market, The Oasis Resort (SHA Extra Plus) provides an easy base from which to pop out for amenities or souvenirs quickly.The Oasis Resort (SHA Extra Plus) offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to travelers. Post your pictures and answer your emails whenever you want, with the resort's free Wi-Fi internet access. Pre-plan your rides to and from the airport with the resort's easy to book transportation services. Parking is available and free, provided by the resort for guests with their own transportation.While lodging at this wonderful resort, the helpful staff at the front desk can assist you with multiple services that include luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. The resort's on-site laundry service helps you keep your favorite travel outfits clean so you can pack less. In-room conveniences include room service and daily housekeeping, so you can relax and enjoy your stay. Some small or last-minute needs can be quickly fulfilled by the convenience stores without having to leave the resort.Smoking is restricted to the designated smoking areas.Guestrooms are designed to provide an optimal level of comfort with welcoming decor and essential amenities. The resort provides air conditioning for the benefit of all guests. Some rooms at The Oasis Resort (SHA Extra Plus) include special design features like a balcony or terrace. Selected rooms have television and cable TV to keep guests entertained.The resort also provides guests with a refrigerator and a coffee or tea maker. The Oasis Resort (SHA Extra Plus) also provides toiletries, bathrobes and towels in its bathroom.Dining and things to doNever let hunger affect your travel plans! Restaurants on-site provide convenient and tasty dining options.The Oasis Resort (SHA Plus+) offers wonderful recreational facilities for guests to enjoy. Souvenir shopping for yourself or those back home takes no time at all at the shops.Around the propertyVisit the sights and local attractions of Krabi during your stay at the resort. Pose in front of Amazing Sculptures in Krabi Town located 960 m away, and you can always show your friends the time you went to Krabi.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в The Oasis Resort , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ The Oasis Resort
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

88 Natoey Road Krabi Yai Paknam Muang Krabi, Krabi Town, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

Отели-партнеры

Деревня на острове Саи-Пхи-Пхи
8.7
рейтинг с
3402 отзывы
Из ฿-1

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Виллы Scene Cliff View
9.1
рейтинг с
221 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Краби Ча Да Резорт
7.5
рейтинг с
634 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Тайская деревня Чада
7.9
рейтинг с
691 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Peace Laguna Resort 3 звезд
8.1
рейтинг с
3503 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Краби Ла Плайя Резорт
8
рейтинг с
1021 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Маленький курорт
8.1
рейтинг с
900 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Vacation Village Phra Nang Inn
7.9
рейтинг с
2864 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Даймонд Кейв Резорт и Спа
6.7
рейтинг с
553 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU