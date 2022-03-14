PHUKET TEST & GO

The Lokal Hotel Phuket (бывший K-отель) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.7
оценка с
7
Обновление March 14, 2022
The Lokal Hotel Phuket (Former K-hotel) - Image 0
The Lokal Hotel Phuket (Former K-hotel) - Image 1
The Lokal Hotel Phuket (Former K-hotel) - Image 2
The Lokal Hotel Phuket (Former K-hotel) - Image 3
The Lokal Hotel Phuket (Former K-hotel) - Image 4
The Lokal Hotel Phuket (Former K-hotel) - Image 5
+16 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в The Lokal Hotel Phuket (бывший K-отель) , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ The Lokal Hotel Phuket (бывший K-отель)
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

180 Rat-U-Thai 200 Pee Road, Patong, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

Отели-партнеры

Отель Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
рейтинг с
2576 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Даблтри Хилтон Пхукет Бантай Резорт
8.5
рейтинг с
131 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Ashlee Hub Патонг
7.8
рейтинг с
1287 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach
8.4
рейтинг с
886 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
рейтинг с
1 отзывы
Из ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
рейтинг с
2617 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort 4 звезд
8.5
рейтинг с
1522 отзывы
Из ฿-1

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Гостиница C&N
8.3
рейтинг с
997 отзывы
Из ฿-1
BE Rendez Vous
8.6
рейтинг с
6 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Мои Друзья
8.4
рейтинг с
342 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отели Be Baan Paradise
7.8
рейтинг с
275 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Expat Hotel
7.8
рейтинг с
689 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Блок
8.4
рейтинг с
1050 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Роял Парадайз Отель и Спа
7.8
рейтинг с
6807 отзывы
Из ฿-1
The Flora Resort Патонг
8.7
рейтинг с
1508 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU