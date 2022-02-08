CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

The Lilly Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.2
оценка с
217
Обновление February 8, 2022
Nestled in the heart of Chiang Mai Airport, The Lilly Hotel is an ideal spot from which to discover Chiang Mai. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At The Lilly Hotel, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, towels, air conditioning, desk. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. The Lilly Hotel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Chiang Mai.

Адрес / Карта

223 หมู่ 5 ถนน สมโภชเชียงใหม่ 700 ปี, Chiang Mai Airport, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

