The Lapa Hotel - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

The newest addition in Hua Hin is funky to say the least. The Lapa Hotel is accessible to the main town, yet a little out of away to give a feeling of being on your own. Attractions in the area include jet skiing, banana boats, paintballing, snorkeling, and go-karting. Close by is the weekend market and the Market Village, a large scale shopping and entertainment complex. With a complimentary shuttle, getting to the nightly market is a breeze. With four dining choices, a swimming pool, spa, and meeting facilities, the hotel is fully stocked for all guests. From bright cushions and rose pop-up sofas to Moroccan styled lamps and wall patterns, The Lapa Hotel is like no other hotel you have ever visited.
4/115 Soi Mooban Nongkae, Tambon Nongkae, Hua Hin City Center, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110