The Lapa Hotel - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Hua Hin
Обновление March 10, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The newest addition in Hua Hin is funky to say the least. The Lapa Hotel is accessible to the main town, yet a little out of away to give a feeling of being on your own. Attractions in the area include jet skiing, banana boats, paintballing, snorkeling, and go-karting. Close by is the weekend market and the Market Village, a large scale shopping and entertainment complex. With a complimentary shuttle, getting to the nightly market is a breeze. With four dining choices, a swimming pool, spa, and meeting facilities, the hotel is fully stocked for all guests. From bright cushions and rose pop-up sofas to Moroccan styled lamps and wall patterns, The Lapa Hotel is like no other hotel you have ever visited.

4/115 Soi Mooban Nongkae, Tambon Nongkae, Hua Hin City Center, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

