The Kee Resort & Spa - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.4
оценка с
3392
February 8, 2022
The Kee Resort & Spa - Image 0
The Kee Resort & Spa - Image 1
The Kee Resort & Spa - Image 2
The Kee Resort & Spa - Image 3
The Kee Resort & Spa - Image 4
The Kee Resort & Spa - Image 5
Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Kee Resort & Spa is ready to deliver guests into an oasis of serenity. Situated just a short walk away from the notorious Patong beach, visitors may have a peaceful stroll down the sandy beach and visit The Kee Plaza and Sea Dragon Entertainment Complex. Each guestroom is set with warm home-like interior and well-equipped with the latest amenities. To enhance your stay, the resort boasts a number of facilities which includes a day spa, fitness center, and a children's center. As elegant as the famous Thai silk, The Kee Resort & Spa will ensure comfort and luxury for all who visit Patong.

Адрес / Карта

152/1 Thaveewong Road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

