The Imperial Hotel and Convention Centre Korat (SHA Extra Plus) - Nakhon Ratchasima Sandbox Hotel

The Imperial Hotel and Convention Centre Korat (SHA Extra Plus)Take advantage of the many attractions Nakhonratchasima has to offer with a stay at The Imperial Hotel and Convention Centre Korat (SHA Extra Plus). Explore the genuine Nakhonratchasima that most travelers never see, with a stay at The Imperial Hotel and Convention Centre Korat (SHA Extra Plus) -- located only 3.2 km from Thao Suranaree (Ya Mo) Monument.Have a hassle-free trip while enjoying the services and amenities offered by The Imperial Hotel and Convention Centre Korat (SHA Extra Plus). Keep up with all your communications easily with the hotel's free Wi-Fi. Getting from and back to the airport can be easily arranged with the hotel's airport transfer services. Taxi and car hire services provided by the hotel make exploring Nakhonratchasima even more convenient.Guests can enjoy free parking right at the hotel. Front desk services including concierge service, express check-in or check-out, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes can assist with your needs. Packing light is possible at The Imperial Hotel and Convention Centre Korat (SHA Extra Plus) thanks to the hotel's dry cleaning service and laundry service keeping your clothes clean. Feeling lazy? In-room conveniences like room service and daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your room time.For the comfort and health of all guests, smoking is not permitted anywhere within the hotel. Smoking is allowed only in the designated smoking areas provided by hotel.Enjoy the services offered at The Imperial Hotel and Convention Centre Korat (SHA Extra Plus) from the convenience of your guestroom. For your comfort, rooms at the hotel are equipped with linen service, blackout curtains and air conditioning. In-room entertainment amenities are available in some rooms and include daily newspaper, television and cable TV. In selected rooms, you can find a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar at your disposal.It's good to know that a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels are provided in guest bathrooms.Dining and things to doEvery day at The Imperial Hotel and Convention Centre Korat (SHA Extra Plus) begins with a delicious in-house breakfast. Enjoy the morning bliss with a sip of good coffee at the cafe located in the hotel. A variety of convenient and tasty dining options are waiting for you at the hotel, for whenever you get hungry. A memorable night with your travel companions can be had without going far, at the hotel's bar.Do you prefer to cook your own meals? Then you'll love the in-house BBQ facilities.Recreational facilities at The Imperial Hotel and Convention Centre Korat (SHA Extra Plus) are designed for escape and relaxation. End your days in total relaxation with a visit to the massage, hot tub, spa and sauna. Spend some time relaxing at the hotel's pool. Sip your favorite cocktail outdoors at the hotel's poolside bar.Check out the hotel's fitness facility to stay fit and firm on vacation. Get social at the hotel's shared lounge and TV area, where you can meet other guests.Around the propertyExperience all the sights and local attractions of Nakhonratchasima with The Imperial Hotel and Convention Centre Korat (SHA Extra Plus) as your base. Never forget your time in Nakhonratchasima with a special gift or trinket from The Mall Ratchasima just 5.0 km away. Acquire some cultural knowledge with a day at Khorat Fossil Museum located 18.0 km away, where you can see famous works by local artists.Reasons to stay hereFind some excellent dining options here, where past guests have rated it better than 98% of the city's other accommodations.Guests who stayed here really appreciated the room comfort, scoring it higher than 93% of accommodations in the city.