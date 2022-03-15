BANGKOK TEST & GO

The Grand Sathorn Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.9
оценка с
1749
Обновление March 15, 2022
The Grand Sathorn Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
The Grand Sathorn Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
The Grand Sathorn Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
The Grand Sathorn Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
The Grand Sathorn Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
The Grand Sathorn Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+31 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Bangkok, The Grand Sathorn Hotel is the perfect choice. The city center is merely 5.4 km away and the airport can be reached within 38 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The Grand Sathorn Hotel offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, postal service, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, carpeting, slippers, sofa, towels to please the most discerning guest. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as fitness center, outdoor pool. The Grand Sathorn Hotel is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Bangkok.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в The Grand Sathorn Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ The Grand Sathorn Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

88 Jaras Wieng Road, Silom, Bangrak, Sathorn, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

Отели-партнеры

JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
рейтинг с
6947 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
рейтинг с
2090 отзывы
Из ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
рейтинг с
2458 отзывы
Из ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
рейтинг с
1085 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
рейтинг с
3757 отзывы
Из ฿-1

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
рейтинг с
19 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
рейтинг с
2226 отзывы
Из ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
рейтинг с
1763 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
рейтинг с
778 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok
8.8
рейтинг с
12884 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Grand Howard Hotel
7.4
рейтинг с
347 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
рейтинг с
18 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Urbana Sathorn Bangkok
7.8
рейтинг с
4241 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU