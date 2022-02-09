KRABI TEST & GO

The Elements Krabi Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.1
оценка с
290
Обновление February 9, 2022
The Elements Krabi Resort - Image 0
The Elements Krabi Resort - Image 1
The Elements Krabi Resort - Image 2
The Elements Krabi Resort - Image 3
The Elements Krabi Resort - Image 4
The Elements Krabi Resort - Image 5
+41 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

With a name inspired by the four elements of nature, The Elements Krabi Resort tries to incorporate the same in the design. The resort is located on Klong Muang Beach, a recent upscale destination in this resort town. Guests can spend their days island hopping, diving, trying a variety of water sports, or simply lounging by the pool with a drink. All the rooms at the resort are spacious and each includes a separate bath tub and shower as well as complimentary internet access and LCD TVs. Golfers will be about three kilometers from the golf course, and those looking to keep fit will find a fitness center and outdoor pool on-site. A stay here also includes bicycle rentals, a family room, salon, and spa. The Elements Krabi Resort is an excellent choice if you are looking for a holiday away from the city and the crowds.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в The Elements Krabi Resort , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ The Elements Krabi Resort
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

189 Moo 3, Klong Muang, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

Отели-партнеры

Деревня на острове Саи-Пхи-Пхи
8.7
рейтинг с
3402 отзывы
Из ฿-1

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Amari Vogue Krabi
8.6
рейтинг с
541 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Alisea Pool Villas
8.6
рейтинг с
180 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Краби Аквамарин Резорт
7.9
рейтинг с
755 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Маленький курорт
8.1
рейтинг с
900 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Тайская деревня Чада
7.9
рейтинг с
691 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Краби Ла Плайя Резорт
8
рейтинг с
1021 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Vacation Village Phra Nang Inn
7.9
рейтинг с
2864 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU