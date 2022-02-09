CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

The Chiang Mai Riverside - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.6
оценка с
275
Обновление February 9, 2022
The Chiang Mai Riverside - Image 0
The Chiang Mai Riverside - Image 1
The Chiang Mai Riverside - Image 2
The Chiang Mai Riverside - Image 3
The Chiang Mai Riverside - Image 4
The Chiang Mai Riverside - Image 5
+27 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, The Chiang Mai Riverside is located in The Chiang Mai Riverside area of Chiang Mai. The city center is merely 5 km away and the airport can be reached within 10 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, The Chiang Mai Riverside is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, grocery deliveries can be enjoyed at the hotel. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the fitness center, outdoor pool. With an ideal location and facilities to match, The Chiang Mai Riverside hits the spot in many ways.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в The Chiang Mai Riverside , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ The Chiang Mai Riverside
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

111 Moo 7, Tambon Padad, Amphoe Muang, Chiang Mai Riverside, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Walking Street Residence
8.1
рейтинг с
735 отзывы
Из ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
рейтинг с
371 отзывы
Из ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
рейтинг с
7 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
рейтинг с
15 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
рейтинг с
62 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
рейтинг с
1184 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU