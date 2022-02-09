The Cha Am Methavalai - Phetchaburi Sandbox Hotel

PHETCHABURI TEST & GO

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated at the Cha-Am beachfront, The Cha Am Methavalai offers peace and tranquility to the guests. With a variety of room types to accommodate different needs, all of the rooms are equipped with a balcony that overlooks Cha-Am beach and all necessities, such as a television, Wi-Fi, mini-fridge, toiletries, and etc. To ensure a complete and relaxing stay, many facilities that are available for the guests at the hotel, such as 2 outdoor swimming pools, gym, lobby, lounge area, luggage storage, parking, and security guards to ensure safety. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at The Cha Am Methavalai.

СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

220 Ruamchitr Road, Cha Am, Phetchaburi, Cha Am Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 76120

